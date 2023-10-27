IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card was released on October 26, 2023 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and download their admit cards at ibps.in, the official website. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to gain access to the login. Candidates taking the exam must bring their admission card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website i.e ibps.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the IBPS PO mains call letter link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter the asked IBPS PO registration number and date of birth

5. Access the admit card and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The IBPS PO Mains 2023 exam lasts 3 hours and 30 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted to Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, 40 minutes allotted to English Language, 45 minutes allotted to Data Analysis and Interpretation, 35 minutes allotted to General, Economy/Banking Awareness, and 30 minutes allotted to English Language (Letter Writing & Essay).