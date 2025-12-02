IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Direct Link To Check Scores Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the result for the IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Mains result on 1st December, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the CRP PO/MT-XV mains exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The recruitment takes place in three stages, first is preliminary exam and candidates who cleared the prelims exam appeared for the Mains exam, which is the second stage and candidates who will clear the Mains exam will receive the notifications for the personality test, which is the most important stage of the process. Candidates must revise important topics like banking awareness, financial systems, and recent current affairs for the interview and keep checking the official portal for the release of the interview call letter, scorecard, cut-off marks, and final allotment details.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Check the Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Locate the link titled ‘CRP PO/MT-XV Mains Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores then download it for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,208 vacancies across several major banks, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. The examination was conducted on 12 October 2025 and consisted of 147 questions divided into five sections, English, General Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Computer Aptitude, and a Descriptive section featuring an essay and comprehension. Candidates were allotted 190 minutes to complete the test, and the exam carried a maximum score of 225 marks.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.