IBPS PO MAINS RESULT 2025

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Soon At ibps.in- Steps To Check Scores And Other Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for the IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Mains result soon at ibps.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for the IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Mains result soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the CRP PO/MT-XV mains exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 5,208 vacancies across multiple banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. tHE Exam took place on 12th October, 2025.  The paper included 147 questions from five sections including English, General Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Computer Aptitude, and a descriptive writing section with an essay and comprehension. The total duration of the exam was 190 minutes, and the maximum score candidates could achieve was 225 marks.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Check the Scores

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘CRP PO/MT-XV Mains Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details registration number or roll number and date of birth or password then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores then download it for future reference.

The recruitment takes place in three stages, first is preliminary exam and candidates who cleared the prelims exam appeared for the Mains exam, which is the second stage and candidates who will clear the Mains exam will receive the notifications for the personality test, which is the most important stage of the process.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

