IBPS PO Officer Scale 1 Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: The IBPS RRB Admit Card for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) was made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on September 1, 2023. The main examination admit card is available for download at the www.ibps.in website. On September 10, the main online test will be held for the position of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) in the regional rural banks. The Main exam will take place on September 10 and last for two hours. There will be 200 questions on the test overall.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I) online main call letter on the homepage.

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

On the screen, your admit card will be visible.

Examine the admissions card and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card may be downloaded starting on September 1 and will be accessible until September 10. To prevent the last-minute rush on the official website, all applicants are recommended to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card as soon as feasible.