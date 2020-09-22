IBPS PO Prelims exam admit card 2020 out at ibps.in, check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) on its official website. Students who have applied for the preliminary examination can now download the admit card by visiting ibps.in.

The admit card will be available to candidates on the website from September 22 to October 11, 2020. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card would be conducted on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020 across various centers in the country.

Here's how to download the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Click on login and your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS preliminary examination is a 100 marks exam which consists of 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and reasoning Ability. Candidates get one-hour duration to solve the paper. The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test.

The result of the exam is likely to be declared by October-end or November. Candidates need to qualify the prelims exam to be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main examination that is scheduled for November 28.