IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the result for the IBPS PO prelims result 2025 today, i.e. 26th September, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT) was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, and included 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

According to the official notification, the results are likely to be declared in September 2025, though the exact date and time have not yet been confirmed. To qualify, candidates must obtain the minimum cut-off marks in all three sections of the exam. Based on these criteria, IBPS will shortlist eligible candidates from each category to appear for the Online Main Examination. A penalty will be applied for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For every incorrect response, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted from the candidate’s score to calculate the final marks.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025, click on it.

Step 3: A new window will appear where candidates must enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details, and the result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result carefully and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

The result PDF will contain key information such as the candidate’s full name, category, registration number, and roll number, along with the name of the post applied for. It will also provide a detailed scorecard, including the marks obtained in each section, overall marks secured, and the cut-off marks for qualification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.