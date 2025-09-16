IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon At ibps.in- Here’s How To Check

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer posts can check their results once released on the official website, ibps.in. The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT) was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, and included 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

As per the official notification, the results are expected to be announced in September 2025. However, there's no official date and time of release of results. To qualify, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks in each of the three sections of the exam. Based on the requirements and cut-off criteria, IBPS will shortlist a suitable number of candidates from each category to appear for the Online Main Examination.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in. On the homepage, click on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. A new window will appear where candidates must enter their login credentials. Submit the details, and the result will be shown on the screen. Review your result and download it. Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

The result PDF will include the following details:

Candidate’s full name

Category

Registration number

Roll number

Name of the post applied for

Marks obtained in each section

Overall marks scored

Cut-off marks