IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At ibps.in- Check Details Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to announce the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer preliminary exam can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. As per the official notification, the results are expected to be announced in September 2025. However, there's no official date and time of release of results. To qualify, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks in each of the three sections of the exam. Based on the requirements and cut-off criteria, IBPS will shortlist a suitable number of candidates from each category to appear for the Online Main Examination.

The prelims result will be released online and will indicate only whether candidates have qualified. Marks obtained in the preliminary exam will be provided later through scorecards but will not count toward final selection. Candidates can view their results using their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in. On the homepage, click on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. A new window will appear where candidates must enter their login credentials. Submit the details, and the result will be shown on the screen. Review your result and download it. Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

The result PDF will include the following details:

Candidate’s full name

Category

Registration number

Roll number

Name of the post applied for

Marks obtained in each section

Overall marks scored

Cut-off marks

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and instructions regarding the next stage of the recruitment process. A penalty will be applied for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For every incorrect response, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted from the candidate’s score to calculate the final marks.