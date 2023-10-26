IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2023 Released At ibps.in- Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO 2023 prelims scores and cut-off marks on October 25. Candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their results at ibps.in, the official website. Candidates must provide their registration number and date of birth to obtain the prelims score. The IBPS PO Prelims 2023 result was released earlier, and the entire scorecard is now available for candidates' review. IBPS has also released the category-wise cut-off marks along with the scorecard.

The detailed scorecard contains information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam name, category, registration number, maximum score, and marks. Those who passed the preliminary exam are eligible to take the mains exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website --ibps.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the IBPS PO Scorecard link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter the asked IBPS PO registration number and date of birth

5. Access the scorecard and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

According to the official notification, the IBPS PO Mains 2023 Exam will be held on November 5, 2023. Candidates who are taking the Mains exam must download their call letters individually. IBPS will soon release the PO Mains admit card.