/IBPS PO recruitment 2026: Registration closes tomorrow for 6,715 vacancies

IBPS PO last date to apply 2026: The online registration window for the IBPS PO (Probationary Officer) Recruitment 2026 will close tomorrow, July 21, giving eligible candidates their last chance to apply for 6,715 vacancies across 11 participating public sector banks.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for CRP PO/MT-XVI on June 30, with the application process opening on July 1.
This year's recruitment drive marks a significant jump from the previous cycle, with 1,507 more vacancies announced a rise of nearly 29%.
According to some reports, the final vacancy count could climb even higher, with a few participating banks yet to report their numbers.
Those candidates who are interested can apply through the official IBPS website, ibps.in, by submitting the online application along with a scanned photograph, signature, and the requisite application fee.
The fee has been set at ₹850 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, and ₹175 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates, inclusive of GST.
Candidates must know that the IBPS has clarified that the fee, once paid, is non-refundable.
Any graduate between the ages of 20 and 30, regardless of their academic stream, is eligible to apply.
This year's notification also introduces a new UDID card authentication requirement during registration for candidates applying under the PwBD category, and removes the credit history clause that featured in earlier IBPS PO notifications.
An edit window will also be made available for two days after registration closes, allowing candidates to correct any errors in their submitted applications.
The recruitment will follow a four-stage selection process this year: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, a Personality Test, and a final Interview.
The Preliminary Exam is scheduled for August 22 and 23, while the Mains Exam will be held on October 4.
IBPS has also revised the Mains exam pattern for this cycle, which will now consist of 170 questions carrying 200 marks.
Selected candidates will be appointed as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees, with a starting basic pay of ₹48,480, along with the standard benefits associated with public sector banking jobs.
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