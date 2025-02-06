IBPS PO Score Card 2025 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Score Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains exam. The scorecards were made available on February 5, 2025. Candidates who passed the prelims and appeared for the mains can now check their scores. The scorecards are available on the official website, ibps.in, and can be downloaded until February 12, 2025. The IBPS PO Mains 2024 results were announced on January 31, 2025. To view their scorecards, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. The IBPS PO Mains online exam was held on November 30, 2024, and the results were announced on January 31, 2025.

Candidates who have been shortlisted can attend the interview round, which will start from February 11, 2025. Call letters for the interview have already been released. IBPS has stated that candidates must bring all original documents mentioned in the notification or admit card to the interview. If candidates fail to show these documents, their application will be canceled without any notice.

IBPS PO Scorecard 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, ‘Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XIV’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 4: The IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download it.

Step 6: Print a copy for future reference.

The IBPS PO selection process consists of a preliminary exam, a main exam for candidates who are shortlisted, and an interview.