IBPS PO, SO 2025 Edit Window Opens For These Dates At ibps.in- Check Details Here

IBPS PO, SO 2025 Edit Window: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has officially opened the edit window for two days, from 31st July, 2025 to 1st August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment process but made some mistake while filling the form can now edit through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

“Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration”, said the official notice.

As IBPS prepares to recruit Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers for the 2026–27 intake, the application correction window has become a critical opportunity for aspirants to review and refine their submissions. This phase allows candidates to rectify errors and ensure their forms are accurate.

IBPS PO, SO 2025 Edit Window: Fees

A flat correction fee of Rs. 200 (inclusive of GST) will be charged for each application form edit, and this amount is non-refundable and the same for all categories. However, updates made using DigiLocker integration will not require any fee. Candidates should note that the correction facility can be used only once. After the revised application is submitted, it will be treated as final, and no further changes will be allowed, so it is essential to review every detail carefully before resubmitting.

IBPS PO, SO 2025 Edit Window: Things That Are Editable In the Form

Candidates must know that they will have the opportunity to update most sections of their application form, including personal details, academic qualifications, communication address, and job preferences. A key highlight of this phase is the option to revise category details. Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), or Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) categories can change their category to General, EWS, OBC (NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). However, applicants who originally applied under SC, ST, or PwBD categories will only be allowed to make changes within their respective groups. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.