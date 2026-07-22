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  • /IBPS PO, SO 2026 registration extended: Check revised deadline, eligibility, selection process, and key details here

IBPS PO, SO 2026 registration extended: Check revised deadline, eligibility, selection process, and key details here

IBPS has extended the application deadline for PO and SO Recruitment 2026 to July 26, giving candidates more time to apply. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,460 vacancies across public sector banks.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
IBPS PO, SO 2026 registration extended: Check revised deadline, eligibility, selection process, and key details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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