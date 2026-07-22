/IBPS PO, SO 2026 registration extended: Check revised deadline, eligibility, selection process, and key details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2026. This gives candidates more time to complete their applications and not miss out on this major banking job opportunity.
With thousands of vacancies available, this recruitment drive is a great chance for candidates looking to build a career in the banking sector.
IBPS has now extended the application deadline to July 26, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website and complete their registration before the new deadline.
7,460 vacancies, total, across this recruitment drive. Here's the split:
6,715 for Probationary Officer (PO) posts
745 for Specialist Officer (SO) posts
For Probationary Officer (PO) posts, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the government. Candidates should have their degree or marksheet at the time of registration.
For Specialist Officer (SO) posts, eligibility depends on the specific role. Candidates are advised to carefully check the detailed notification on the official website before applying.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
Click the application link for PO or SO posts, whichever applies
Register with your details, then log in
Fill out the form, upload your documents
Pay the application fee online
Submit, then download your confirmation page
General and other categories: Rs 850
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175
Candidates should complete the payment process carefully and keep a copy of the receipt for future reference.
For anyone who missed the original deadline, this extension is a second chance; don't waste it. Check your eligibility, get the application done, and don't wait until July 26, 2026, sneaks up on you. A little urgency now saves a lot of last-minute panic.
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