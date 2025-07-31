IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens Today At ibps.in- Here’s How To Make Changes

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the application correction window for IBPS PO and SO Recruitment 2025 starting today, Thursday, July 31. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and wish to make any edits or modifications now have the opportunity to do so by visiting the official website at ibps.in. This correction facility allows applicants to update or fix any errors in their previously submitted application details.

As per the official notice, the correction window will remain open until tomorrow, Friday, August 1, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review their application data and make all necessary changes within this time frame. Once the required corrections are made, they will be allowed to re-submit the updated application form. It is important to ensure that all entries are accurate before final submission, as no further correction opportunities will be provided after the deadline.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to make corrections here

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the relevant correction link.

Log in using your credentials to access your application form.

Review and make the necessary changes or updates in the form.

Pay the applicable correction fee online, if required.

Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Correction fee

Only those candidates who have successfully submitted their complete application form along with the required fee within the given time frame on the official portal will be allowed to make corrections. A correction fee of Rs 200 (including GST) will be charged from all candidates. This fee is the same for everyone, regardless of their category. If a candidate has submitted more than one application form, they are advised to edit only the most recent one.