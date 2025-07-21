IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for the IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 today, i.e. 21st July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can register themselves through the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer and 1007 posts for Specialist Officer posts.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who want to apply for the Probationary Officer role must have at least a graduation degree in any of the disciplines from any university which is recognised by the government of India and any equivalent qualification from the Central Government. The age limit for candidates is between 20 to 30 years as on 1st July, 2025.

And for the eligibility for Specialist Officers, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification from the official website. However, the age limit is between 20 to 30 years.