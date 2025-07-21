Advertisement
IBPS PO SO RECRUITMENT 2025

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for the IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 today, i.e. 21st July, 2025 at ibps.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here IBPS PO SO Recruitment 2025

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for the IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 today, i.e. 21st July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can register themselves through the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer and 1007 posts for Specialist Officer posts. 

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who want to apply for the Probationary Officer role must have at least a graduation degree in any of the disciplines from any university which is recognised by the government of India and any equivalent qualification from the Central Government. The age limit for candidates is between 20 to 30 years as on 1st July, 2025.

And for the eligibility for Specialist Officers, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification from the official website. However, the age limit is between 20 to 30 years.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply for IBPS PO Roles

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply for IBPS SO Roles

