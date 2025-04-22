IBPS Recruitment 2025 For Professors And Data Analysts Begins At ibps.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

IBPS Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited the applicants for the recruitment of Professors and Data Analysts for year 2025 through an official notice. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill the vacancies in the various departments of the organization. Candidates who are interested in this recruitment drive can apply though the official IBPS website, i.e. www.ibps.in.

The IBPS recruitment of Professors and Data Analysts officially began from 1st April, 2025 and the official notice and application portal went live on the same day. The deadline to apply for this recruitment examination is extended till 28th April, 2025. The examination is expected to take place in the month of May. However, the board has not officially given the dates yet.

IBPS Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official IBPS website- www.ibps.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Professor & Data Analyst Recruitment 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to register. Register yourself with your name, email and mobile number.

Step 4- Fill the form properly with your correct personal and educational details.

Step 5- Upload your scanned documents like your photo, signature and other things required.

Step 6- Complete the registration by paying the required application fee

Step 7- Check everything and submit the form

Step 8- Download and print the page for future use

IBPS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Application Fees

If you are applying for the role of professor then your age must be between 47 and 55 years as of 1st April 2025 and applicants must have work experience along with the Ph.D. in the relevant subjects. And for the post of Data Analyst candidates must be between the 23 and 30 years of age and must have the degree in B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech or diploma in any related field with the experience.

The application fee for all the Categories, General, SC, ST, OBS and PWD is same, i.e. Rs. 1,000 and need to be paid at the time of the form submission. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.