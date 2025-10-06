IBPS RRB 2025: Application Correction Window Opens Today At ibps.in- Check Steps Here

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to open the application correction window today, i.e. 6th October, 2025. All the candidates who want to make changes in their application form can now do it on the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to make corrections is 7th October, 2025. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 200 to make corrections and this fee is applicable for all the candidates irrespective of their category. Also, this fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

IBPS RRB 2025: Steps to Make Corrections in the Form

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: There will be the link of IBPS RRB 2025 Application correction window on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Make the changes you want.

Step 7: Re-check everything then pay the correction fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Only candidates who have successfully completed their online application process, including the payment of required fees or intimation charges within the specified registration period, will be allowed to make corrections in the application form.

IBPS RRB 2025: What Cannot Be Edited In the Form

According to the official notice, “Data submitted by the candidates in original application for ‘Name’, ‘Email ID’, ‘Mobile Number’, ‘State/UT’ field in vacancy, ‘State/UT’ field in Correspondence address and ‘Permanent address’, ‘Post’ and ‘Nationality’ fields cannot be edited.”. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.