IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially released the admit card for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the prelims exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details registration number or roll number and date of birth or password then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it .

Step 7: Print out the hall ticket for future reference.

All the canidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.