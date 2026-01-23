IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here
IBPS has released the RRB Clerk Preliminary Result on January 23, 2025. Students appeared for the exam can check their results here.
- IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims result announced on their official website.
- Students must know that the scorecard and cut-off marks for the prelims examination will be released after few days.
- Last date to check the result is January 29, 2026.
Trending Photos
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims result on their official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can their qualifying status online using their enrollment number.
Steps to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS RRB website www.ibps.in
Step 2: Then, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result link
Step 3: Enter your enrollment number or roll number
Step 4: Enter your date of birth or password
Step 5: Submit the details to view your result
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference
Scorecard and Cut-Off Details
Students must know that the scorecard and cut-off marks for the prelims examination will be released a few days after the result declaration, likely in the fourth week of January 2026. These will provide candidates with section-wise and overall performance details.
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date Announced
Those candidates who will clear the prelims will appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026. Therefore, aspirants are advised to begin focused preparation, as the mains exam plays a crucial role in final selection.
Important Dates Related to IBPS RRB Clerk Exam
Prelims result declared on January 23, 2026
Last date to check the result is January 29, 2026
Scorecard and cut-off expected in the fourth week of January 2026
Mains exam scheduled for February 1, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv