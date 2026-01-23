Advertisement
IBPS RRB CLERK PRELIMS RESULT 2025 OUT

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here

IBPS has released the RRB Clerk Preliminary Result on January 23, 2025. Students appeared for the exam can check their results here. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims result announced on their official website.
  • Students must know that the scorecard and cut-off marks for the prelims examination will be released after few days.
  • Last date to check the result is January 29, 2026.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims result on their official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can their qualifying status online using their enrollment number. 

Steps to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS RRB website www.ibps.in 

Step 2: Then, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result link 

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number or roll number

Step 4: Enter your date of birth or password

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference 

Scorecard and Cut-Off Details 

Students must know that the scorecard and cut-off marks for the prelims examination will be released a few days after the result declaration, likely in the fourth week of January 2026. These will provide candidates with section-wise and overall performance details. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date Announced 

Those candidates who will clear the prelims will appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026. Therefore, aspirants are advised to begin focused preparation, as the mains exam plays a crucial role in final selection. 

Important Dates Related to IBPS RRB Clerk Exam  

Prelims result declared on January 23, 2026 

Last date to check the result is January 29, 2026 

Scorecard and cut-off expected in the fourth week of January 2026 

Mains exam scheduled for February 1, 2026

 

 
 
 

 

 
 
 

 
 

