IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims result on their official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can their qualifying status online using their enrollment number.

Steps to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS RRB website www.ibps.in

Step 2: Then, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result link

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number or roll number

Step 4: Enter your date of birth or password

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference

Scorecard and Cut-Off Details

Students must know that the scorecard and cut-off marks for the prelims examination will be released a few days after the result declaration, likely in the fourth week of January 2026. These will provide candidates with section-wise and overall performance details.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date Announced

Those candidates who will clear the prelims will appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026. Therefore, aspirants are advised to begin focused preparation, as the mains exam plays a crucial role in final selection.

Important Dates Related to IBPS RRB Clerk Exam

Prelims result declared on January 23, 2026

Last date to check the result is January 29, 2026

Scorecard and cut-off expected in the fourth week of January 2026

Mains exam scheduled for February 1, 2026















