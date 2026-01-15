Advertisement
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ibps.in- Check Steps, Other Details Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for the RRB Clerk Prelims Office assistant exam soon at ibps.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for the RRB Clerk Prelims Office assistant exam soon. According to several media reports, it is expected to be out today, however no official announcement has been made yet. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The aim of conducting this exam is to recruit 8,002 personnel for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions in various Regional Rural Banks of the country. 

Candidates who will successfully clear the prelims exam will become eligible to appear for the mains exam. The Main exam is scheduled to take place on 1st February, 2026. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details registration number or roll number and date of birth or password then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it.

The office assistant exam took place on 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th December, 2025. The paper was of 80 marks which consisted of 80 questions, with 40 questions each from Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. Candidates were given a total of 45 minutes to complete the examination.

A penalty is applicable for incorrect responses in the objective tests. For every wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted while calculating the final score. No penalty will be imposed for questions that are left unanswered.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

