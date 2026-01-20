IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ibps.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for the RRB Clerk Prelims Office assistant exam soon. According to several media reports, it is expected to be out very soon, however no official announcement has been made yet.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in. The examination is being held to fill 8,002 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts in Regional Rural Banks across the country.

Those who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains examination, which is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download Result Here

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details registration number or roll number and date of birth or password then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it.

The office assistant exam took place on 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th December, 2025. The paper was of 80 marks which consisted of 80 questions, with 40 questions each from Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. Candidates were given a total of 45 minutes to complete the examination.

A penalty is applicable for incorrect responses in the objective tests. For every wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted while calculating the final score. No penalty will be imposed for questions that are left unanswered.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.