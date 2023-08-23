IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ibps.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result is anticipated to be released soon. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023 will be published on the official website, ibps.in, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the IBPS RRB recruitment 2023 (CRP RRBs XII) exam will be able to see and obtain their scorecards.

As of now, IBPS has not officially released the RRB Clerk prelims date. According to sources and previous trends, the results will be revealed on September 5.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam was held on August 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th, 2023. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be qualified to take the main exam. Prelims results will be released prior to the Mains exam.



IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: Steps to check here

The IBPS RRB Notification states that the September 16 IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2023. Three to four days before the exam, the admit card would be released.

IBPS will also announce the RRB Clerk cut off scores along with the results, and those who achieve the cut off for their category will be deemed qualified for the exam.

For the RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale-I, II, and III jobs, IBPS notified 9075 openings. In this recruitment, 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) from all over India are taking part.