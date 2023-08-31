IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At ibps.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: IBPS, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, will soon publish the 2023 IBPS RRB Clerk Result. There is no official confirmation, however it appears that the RRB Clerk Prelims Result will be released in the first week of September 2023. Candidates can download from the official website, ibps.in, once it is available.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2023 was conducted as scheduled on August 12, 13, and 19, 2023. There were four shifts, with the first one lasting from 9 AM to 9:45 AM, the second from 11:15 AM to 12 PM, the third from 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM, and the final one lasting from 3.45 PM to 4.30 PM. Overall, the Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude components of the exams administered on August 12, 13, and 19 were classified as easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website-ibps.in.

On the home page, click the 'IBPS RRB Result' link on the home page.

Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth.

The result status is displayed on the screen.

Take printout of IBPS RRB result.

Candidates should be aware that the scorecard will also include the category and state-specific cutoffs. Due to historical tendencies, it is reasonable to anticipate that the cutoff will be similar to that of the previous year. IBPS will soon announce the outcome, qualifying scores, and other information. Those who pass the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam are eligible to take the final examination.