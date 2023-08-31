IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: The admit card for IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III was on August 30, 2023, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The call letter can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in, by applicants who have enrolled for the exam. In order to minimize delays, candidates must download the admit card as soon as possible. To download the call letter, you will need to enter your registration number and password. Exam day is set for September 10, 2023.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit IBPS's official website at ibps.in



2. Select the "Online Exam Call Letter for CRP RRB XII Officers Scale II and III" link from the homepage.

3. Type your password and registration number.

4. A screen with your IBPS RRB Admit Card will appear.

5. Save a copy of the admit card after downloading it.

Everyone must wear a mask, gloves, a transparent bottle, hand sanitizer, a basic pen, and a stamp pad with blue ink. Candidates are needed to arrive at the exam site strictly at the time specified in the call letter. The exam-related paperwork (call letter, photocopied photo ID, and actual ID card, all stapled together). Candidates for scribe must submit a form that is properly filled out, signed, and has their photo attached.