IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 Out On ibps.in- Direct Link To Download Here

RRB PO Admit Card 2023 for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who wish to appear for the examination IBPS RRB PO XII can download their admit cards from the official website on ibps.in.

The RRB CRP XII Admit Card for Group-A Officers will be accessible on the official website until August 6, 2023, in accordance with the recruitment timetable. On August 6, the RRB PO Prelims will take place. The candidates can download the admit card by entering their credentials like registration number and portal on the official website: Here is the process to download the admit card.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website at ibps.in

Step 2- Once on the homepage, select the CRP RRB XII option.

Step 3- You will be directed to a new page, here click on the admit card link.

Step 4- Here you have to feed in your credentials including your registration number/roll number and password.

Step 5- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Candidates are advised to download the card and take a printout for future reference.

The reasoning and quantitative aptitude tests, each worth 40 marks, will be given. In total, candidates will have 45 minutes to tackle all 80 questions. Correct replies will be penalized as well. A penalty of 1/4 of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted for each incorrect answer the candidate marked.