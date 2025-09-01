IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Registration Starts At ibps.in- Check Direct Link to Apply, Other Details Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the notification about the starting of the registration for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, & III, also known as IBPS RRB PO) and Group B officer Multipurpose (also known as IBPS RRB Clerk) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment can apply for it through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO 2025 is 21st September, 2025.

The institute will release admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk prelims in November/December 2025. The preliminary exams are scheduled for the same period, with results expected in December 2025 or January 2026.

Call letters for the Mains examination will be issued in December/January, and the exam is likely to be conducted in December 2025 or February 2026.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of recruitment named something like ‘Officer assistants (Multipurpose) positions’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘New registration button’ and register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and then pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 175 for officer Scale I, II & III posts for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and it’s Rs. 850 for all the other candidates. For Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the fee structure remains the same, with Ex-Servicemen and Disabled Ex-Servicemen (ESM/DESM) also eligible to pay the reduced fee of Rs 175. Candidates must submit separate payments for each post they apply for and will have to bear the applicable bank transaction charges.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.