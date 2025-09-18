IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends On September 21 At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially started the registration for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, & III, also known as IBPS RRB PO) and Group B officer Multipurpose (also known as IBPS RRB Clerk) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment can apply for it through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO 2025 is 21st September, 2025.

The institute will release admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk prelims in November/December 2025. The preliminary exams are scheduled for the same period, with results expected in December 2025 or January 2026.

Call letters for the Mains examination will be issued in December/January, and the exam is likely to be conducted in December 2025 or February 2026.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of recruitment named something like ‘Officer assistants (Multipurpose) positions’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘New registration button’ and register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and then pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts is Rs. 175 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, while it is Rs. 850 for all other candidates. For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions, the fee structure is the same, with Ex-Servicemen and Disabled Ex-Servicemen (ESM/DESM) also eligible to pay the reduced fee of Rs. 175. Candidates are required to make separate payments for each post they apply to and will need to bear any applicable bank transaction charges.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.