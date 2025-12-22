Advertisement
NewsEducationIBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
IBPS RRB PO MAINS ADMIT CARD 2025

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has officially issued the admit cards for the RRB Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025 at ibps.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has officially issued the admit cards for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the examination can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link to Download the Hall Ticket

