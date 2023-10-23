IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 Interview Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in- Steps To Download Here

IBPS RRB PO 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, or IBPS, has issued admission cards for the interview round of officers in scales 1, 2, and 3 (IBPS RRB PO 2023). Candidates who pass the Mains test are eligible to participate in the interview. They can obtain their call letters by visiting the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download their call letters till November 11.

Candidates must have their registration number and password handy in order to download the file. Candidates can view the exam date and time, venue, and other information on the admit card. It also includes directions for the interview day and a list of required papers (if any).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply online

1. Visit the official website ibps.in

2. On the homepage, go to what's new section and click on "Interview Call Letter for CPR-RRB.."

3. Post logging in, admit card will open up on screen

4. Go through the same and download it

5. Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

It should be mentioned that this is the final stage of the recruitment process. Those who pass all of the rounds will be chosen as PO. Postings will be decided by the respective banks later. Candidates should be aware that they must bring their admit card to the exam hall.