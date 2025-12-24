IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the results for the IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) Preliminary Examination Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The scorecards are available from 24th December, 2025 to 31st December, 2025. Additionally, the result for the online preliminary examination result for Officer Scale 1 was declared on 19th December, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the Mains Exam.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or Date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download the scorecard for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Exam Pattern

The IBPS RRB PO Main Examination consists of a total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, with a time limit of 120 minutes. The exam includes sections on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude, with each section comprising 40 questions.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.