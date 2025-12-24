Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999728https://zeenews.india.com/education/ibps-rrb-po-prelims-result-2025-out-at-ibps-in-check-direct-link-to-download-scorecard-here-2999728.html
NewsEducationIBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here
IBPS RRB PO RESULT 2025

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the results for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) Preliminary Examination Result 2025 at ibps.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard HereIBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the results for the IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) Preliminary Examination Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards through the official website, i.e. ibps.in. 

The scorecards are available from 24th December, 2025 to 31st December, 2025. Additionally, the result for the online preliminary examination result for Officer Scale 1 was declared on 19th December, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the Mains Exam. 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link to Download the Scorecard Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or Date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download the scorecard for future reference. 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Exam Pattern

The IBPS RRB PO Main Examination consists of a total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, with a time limit of 120 minutes. The exam includes sections on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude, with each section comprising 40 questions.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Want To Track Flights On Your iPhone Or Mac? Follow THESE Simple Steps
CAT Result 2025
cat 2025 result out live iim kozhikode check iimcat ac in mba admission cut of
Assailants
Total Filmy! Gangster Being Taken To Court Attacked Midway
women's wool socks
Best Winter Wool Socks for Women That Keep Feet Warm, Soft, and Cozy
Technology
5G, AI & Manufacturing Drive India's Telecom Growth In 2025: Experts
Air pollution
Delhi Pollution: CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-4 Across Delhi NCR
vacuum bottle
Best Stainless Steel Vacuum Water Bottles for Hot & Cold Use Every Day
winter hormone slowdown
Winter Hormone Slowdown: How Cold Weather Impacts Women’s Cycles, Mood
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Turns To India For Rice, But Exporters Urge Delhi To Halt Supply
CAT Result 2025
CAT 2025 Result OUT: IIM Kozhikode Released Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in