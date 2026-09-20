/IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Last date, application fee and how to apply

Candidates aiming for a job in India's Regional Rural Banks have just one day left to submit their IBPS RRB 2026 application, with the registration window closing on September 21. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection opened the CRP-RRBs-XV recruitment drive on September 1, inviting applications for a total of 13,745 vacancies across Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts in Regional Rural Banks nationwide. The Office Assistant category alone accounts for a large share of the vacancies, with 8,183 posts up for grabs.
Candidates can apply for both the Office Assistant post and one Officer post, but the rules are strict on the officer side; applicants may choose only one cadre among Scale I, Scale II, or Scale III, not more than one. Each application requires a separate form and a separate fee, so candidates applying for multiple posts will need to complete the process individually for each.
The fee structure remains the same across categories:
Fees are inclusive of GST and must be paid online during the application window itself. Any bank transaction charges applicable during payment will have to be borne by the candidate.
Candidates should have the following scanned and ready before starting the form, since upload errors are one of the most common reasons applications get delayed close to the deadline:
Thumb impression and handwritten declaration, as specified in the notification
Once the window shuts on September 21, a short edit window is expected to open for candidates who need to make corrections, but only for applications that have already been submitted and paid for.
This correction facility typically comes with an additional fee of Rs 200 per application, and the exact dates for this window will be announced separately on the official site.
Candidates will also be able to download and print their final submitted application until October 5 for Office Assistant posts, and October 6 for Officer posts.
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