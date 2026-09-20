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IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Last date, application fee and how to apply

Once the window shuts on September 21, a short edit window is expected to open for candidates who need to make corrections, but only for applications that have already been submitted and paid for.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Last date, application fee and how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Last date, application fee and how to apply
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