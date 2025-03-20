IBPS SO Mains Result Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the SO Mains exam scorecards on its official website, ibps.in, today, March 20. The IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Exam was conducted on December 14, 2024, with results announced on January 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards until Monday, March 31. The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2024, held on December 14, included an online test for Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts, with a total of 60 marks. The Rajbhasha Adhikari exam featured both objective and descriptive tests. The scorecard provides detailed insights into the candidates' performance.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CRP Specialist Officers” tab.

Select the link for “Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers XIV.”

Click on “View Your Scores of Mains Examination for CRP-SO-XIV.”

Enter your registration number or roll number.

Provide your password or date of birth as required.

Verify the captcha code, submit the details, and download your IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025.

Print a copy for future reference.

Selected candidates must attend the interview round, scheduled for February/March 2025, with the provisional allotment list set to be released in April 2025. The common interview will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the nodal bank. Candidates may need to present their IBPS SO Mains Scorecard during the interview and subsequent recruitment stages. The IBPS SO Exam aims to fill approximately 900 Specialist Officer vacancies across various participating banks.