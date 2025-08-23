IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Specialist Officer recruitment examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in, and will remain available from August 22 to August 30, 2025. The preliminary examination is being conducted as part of the recruitment drive to fill 1,007 Specialist Officer posts across various categories. The registration process for this recruitment began on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered during this period can now access their admit cards using their login credentials.

The IBPS SO recruitment is one of the key examinations conducted annually to select candidates for specialist roles in public sector banks, making it an important opportunity for aspirants preparing for banking careers.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for IBPS SO Admit Card 2025.

A login page will appear – enter your details such as registration number and password.

Click on Submit to view your admit card.

Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and then download it.

Take a printout and keep a copy for future reference.

The IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2025 recruitment process will take place in three phases – Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The preliminary test will be conducted online, and the question paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages to ensure wider accessibility. As per the exam’s marking scheme, one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response, making accuracy just as important as speed.

On the day of the exam, candidates must remember to carry their admit card, a recent passport-size photograph, an original photo ID proof, and a photocopy of the same. These documents are mandatory for verification purposes, and without them, candidates may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Those aspiring to secure a Specialist Officer post under IBPS need to clear all three stages of the recruitment process. Only after successfully qualifying in the prelims, mains, and interview rounds will candidates move forward in the selection process and become eligible for appointment.