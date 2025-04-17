ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Inter, Final Hall Tickets Released At eservices.icai.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams scheduled for May 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — eservices.icai.org. To access the admit card, they will need to enter their registration number and roll number. ICAI will also share the list of toppers and pass percentages along with the results. It is important to note that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded online. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams for 2025 will be held from May 2 to May 14. For the Intermediate course, Group 1 exams are scheduled on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams will take place on May 9, 11, and 14. The Final course exams for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 exams will be held on May 8, 10, and 13. All CA Intermediate course exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the Final course, Papers 1 to 5 will also take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website — eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for the CA Inter or Final May 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4: Check the details shown on the screen and click submit.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout for the exam.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025; direct link to download here

Candidates are encouraged to carefully verify the details on their admit card. If there are any errors or issues, they should promptly reach out to the ICAI helpline or visit the nearest regional office for assistance. ICAI also stated that candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. Additionally, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for updates on the exam and admit card status.

To clear the CA Foundation exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and secure at least 50% overall. Those who score 70% or above in total will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction” status.