ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Inter, Final Hall Tickets To Be Released Soon At eservices.icai.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams scheduled for May 2025. As per reports, the hall tickets will likely be available for download today on the official website — eservices.icai.org. ICAI has confirmed that admit cards will not be sent by post, so candidates must download them online. A printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID is required at the exam centre.

The ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams for 2025 will be held from May 2 to May 14. For the Intermediate course, Group 1 exams are scheduled on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams will take place on May 9, 11, and 14. The Final course exams for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 exams will be held on May 8, 10, and 13. All CA Intermediate course exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the Final course, Papers 1 to 5 will also take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website — eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link for the CA Inter or Final May 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4: Check the details shown on the screen and click submit.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout for the exam.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully verify the details on their admit card. If there are any errors or issues, they should promptly reach out to the ICAI helpline or visit the nearest regional office for assistance. ICAI also stated that candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. Additionally, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for updates on the exam and admit card status.