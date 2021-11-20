ICAI CA Admit Card for December 2021 exams released at icaiexam.icai.org, check how to download

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA December Exams 2021. Candidates who will appear for CA Foundation, Intermediate or Final exam can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

The official notification by ICAI read, “Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.”

Check steps to download ICAI CA admit card 2021

1. Visit the official ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Click the login tab.

3. Enter Registration number and password to login and submit.

4. Your admit card will appear on the window.

5. Download and take a printout for further reference.

ICAI had announced the exam dates for CA December 2021 exams in August earlier. The foundation exams will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19. The Intermediate exams for the old and new courses will commence from December 6 while the Final exams for both old and new courses, will be held between December 5 and 19.

Live TV