ICAI CA Exams In Kathmandu Postponed Amid Nepal Protests & Social Media Ban- Check Official Notice Here

ICAI CA Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2025, at the Kathmandu centre. The decision comes amid ongoing violent protests in Nepal following the government’s recent ban on several social media platforms. The ICAI Examination Department issued the notification on September 8, 2025, confirming that the rescheduling applies only to the Kathmandu, Nepal centre. The exam schedule for all other centres remains unchanged, as per the earlier announcement released on May 30, 2025.

Social media apps ban in Nepal

The unrest in Nepal erupted after the government banned 26 popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing tax evasion and cybersecurity issues. The decision sparked massive outrage, especially among the youth, who saw it as a curb on free speech. Protests broke out on September 8 and quickly intensified into violent clashes across several cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At least 19 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in the violent protests that have gripped Nepal over the past two days. Among the victims was Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, suffered fatal burn injuries after protesters set fire to their residence in Kathmandu. Despite being rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital, she did not survive.

The unrest has also caused political turmoil, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Protesters torched several government buildings, including the Parliament House and the President’s Office. In response, the Nepali Army issued appeals urging citizens to maintain calm and protect the nation’s heritage.

Here's what the official notice says

The ICAI has confirmed that the revised schedule for the postponed CA examinations in Kathmandu will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website (www.icai.org) for updates. The institute clarified that exam details for all other centres remain unchanged.

The postponement was notified through Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/IV, following earlier announcements issued on May 30, September 2, and September 5, 2025. ICAI has highlighted that the safety of candidates and staff was the key factor behind this decision.