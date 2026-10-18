/ICAI CA final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; Download link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI admit card for the CA Final November 2026 examinations. Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November examination can now download their ICAI admit card November 2026 from the official ICAI e-services portal at eservices.icai.org.
The release of the CA Final admit card nov 2026 is important for candidates preparing for the upcoming examinations. It is advisable for aspirants that they should download their hall tickets well before the examination dates and check the details printed on them to avoid last-minute issues.
As per the official schedule, the CA Final examinations will be conducted from November 2 to November 13, 2026, in offline mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre.
Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official ICAI examination services portal. They will need their Self Service Portal (SSP) login credentials to download the document.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:
Candidates are advised to complete the download process in advance instead of waiting until the last day.
The CA Final examination will be held in two groups. Candidates should check the schedule carefully and confirm their paper dates and timings before appearing for the examination.
Group I
Group II
Papers 1 to 5 are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm. Candidates should refer to their admit cards for the applicable examination details.
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the information printed on it. The admit card contains important details related to the candidate and the examination.
Candidates should check the following:
If any information is incorrect or there is a discrepancy in the examination centre details, candidates should contact ICAI through its official channels for clarification.
Candidates should read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully before leaving for the examination centre. Keeping the required documents ready in advance can help avoid unnecessary difficulties on the day of the examination.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.