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ICAI CA final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; Download link here

As per the official schedule, the CA Final examinations will be conducted from November 2 to November 13, 2026, in offline mode. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
ICAI CA final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; Download link here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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ICAI CA final admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; Download link here
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