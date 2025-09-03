ICAI CA Final And Inter Exams Delayed In Punjab, Jammu Amid Severe Weather And Flood Situation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Punjab and Jammu City due to continuous heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, icai.org, for the detailed notice. The exams, which were earlier scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025, have now been deferred. This decision impacts candidates in several centres, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu City.

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025 dated 30th May 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the incessant rainfall and flood situation, the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations which are scheduled on 3rd and 4th September 2025 stand postponed in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur (i.e. cities in the State of Punjab) and Jammu City only. Revised dates will be announced in due course," as per the official notice.

Further, the notice added, “However, it is clarified that other particulars/details as announced vide Important Announcement dated 30th May 2025 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

ICAI CA 2025: Full schedule

In all other cities, the examination schedule will continue as planned. According to the original timetable, the Final course exams for Group 1 are scheduled on September 3, 6, and 8, while Group 2 exams will be held on September 10, 12, and 14. Similarly, the Intermediate course exams for Group 1 will take place on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 exams are set for September 11, 13, and 15.

Paper 6 of the Final Examination will have a duration of four hours, whereas all other papers will be of three hours each. Additionally, candidates will be given 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper before starting.