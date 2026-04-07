ICAI CA final exam new rule 2026: Check revised schedule, attempt limit, and important changes explained

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced an important change in the CA Final exam schedule. Starting from May 2026, the exam will be conducted only twice a year instead of three times. This decision will impact many CA students across the country.

CA Final Exams Now Twice a Year

From May 2026 onwards, ICAI will conduct the CA Final exams in May and November.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the exams were held three times a year in:

January

May

September

This change reduces the number of attempts students can make in a year.

Why ICAI Made This Decision

ICAI took this step after getting feedback from students and other stakeholders.

According to ICAI, conducting exams three times a year was putting too much pressure on students. With only two exam cycles now:

Students will have more time to prepare

They can focus better on understanding concepts

Overall performance is expected to improve

This move is seen as a fresh start for CA aspirants.

Impact on CA Students

This decision will affect lakhs of students preparing for the CA Final exam.

Positive Side

More time for preparation and revision

Less stress from frequent exams

Better balance between studies and articleship

Improved planning for exam attempts

Challenges

Fewer chances to appear in a year

Longer wait if a student does not clear an attempt

So, while the change helps in better preparation, it also means students need to plan more carefully.

Official Statement by ICAI

ICAI stated that the decision was taken after reviewing feedback. As per the official notice, CA Final exams will now be conducted twice a year, in May and November, starting from May 2026.

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Schedule Revised

ICAI has also updated the schedule for the CA Intermediate exams in May 2026.

The exam will now begin on May 5 instead of May 3

Group 1 exams: May 5, 7, and 9

Group 2 exams: May 11, 13, and 15

There is no change in the schedule for CA Foundation and CA Final exams.

The new ICAI decision to conduct CA Final exams twice a year is a significant change for students. While it reduces the number of attempts, it gives students more time to prepare and improve their performance. Going forward, proper planning and consistent study will be key to success in the CA journey.