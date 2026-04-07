ICAI CA final exam new rule 2026: Check revised schedule, attempt limit, and important changes explained
ICAI has introduced a major change in the CA Final exam pattern, reducing the number of attempts from three to two per year starting May 2026. The revised schedule aims to give students more time for preparation and improve overall performance.
- The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced an important change in the CA Final exam schedule.
- Starting from May 2026, the exam will be conducted only twice a year instead of three times.
- This decision will impact many CA students across the country.
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced an important change in the CA Final exam schedule. Starting from May 2026, the exam will be conducted only twice a year instead of three times. This decision will impact many CA students across the country.
CA Final Exams Now Twice a Year
From May 2026 onwards, ICAI will conduct the CA Final exams in May and November.
Earlier, the exams were held three times a year in:
January
May
September
This change reduces the number of attempts students can make in a year.
Why ICAI Made This Decision
ICAI took this step after getting feedback from students and other stakeholders.
According to ICAI, conducting exams three times a year was putting too much pressure on students. With only two exam cycles now:
Students will have more time to prepare
They can focus better on understanding concepts
Overall performance is expected to improve
This move is seen as a fresh start for CA aspirants.
Impact on CA Students
This decision will affect lakhs of students preparing for the CA Final exam.
Positive Side
More time for preparation and revision
Less stress from frequent exams
Better balance between studies and articleship
Improved planning for exam attempts
Challenges
Fewer chances to appear in a year
Longer wait if a student does not clear an attempt
So, while the change helps in better preparation, it also means students need to plan more carefully.
Official Statement by ICAI
ICAI stated that the decision was taken after reviewing feedback. As per the official notice, CA Final exams will now be conducted twice a year, in May and November, starting from May 2026.
ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Schedule Revised
ICAI has also updated the schedule for the CA Intermediate exams in May 2026.
The exam will now begin on May 5 instead of May 3
Group 1 exams: May 5, 7, and 9
Group 2 exams: May 11, 13, and 15
There is no change in the schedule for CA Foundation and CA Final exams.
The new ICAI decision to conduct CA Final exams twice a year is a significant change for students. While it reduces the number of attempts, it gives students more time to prepare and improve their performance. Going forward, proper planning and consistent study will be key to success in the CA journey.
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