ICAI CA Final May Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At icai.nic.in- Steps to Check Marks Here

ICAI CA Final May Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Final results for the May 2025 season soon. However, the board has not announced any confirmed dates but it is expected to be released in the first week of July, considering the past trends.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for their results will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org. The CA Final group 1 exam took place on 2nd, 4th and 6th May and Group two examination took place on 8th, 10th and 13th May, 2025.

ICAI CA Final May Result 2025: Steps to Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official website- icai.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the ICAI CA Final result link on the homepage, click on it/

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Now enter the six-digit roll number of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: Then provide your registration number as requested.

Step 6: Your CA Final scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

ICAI CA Final May Result 2025: Past Trends

Last year, the CA Final result was declared on 11th July, 2024. And in 2023, it was released on 5th July, 2025, while in 2022, it was declared on 15th July, 2025 and in 2021 it was released on 13th September, 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic. Candidates must note that to pass the CA final exam they must secure at least 40 percent marks in each subject and 50 per cent aggregate in each group. Candidates must check the official website for all the important updates.