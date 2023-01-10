ICAI CA Final Result 2022: CA Nov Final result DECLARED at icai.org, direct LINK to check scorecard here

ICAI CA Final Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 today, January 10, 2023. The ICAI CA Final results 2022 are now available on the official websites icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Final exams can now check the results form the official website by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here’s how to download ICAI CA Final Results November 2022

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

ICAI held CA Final and Intermediate Exam from November 1, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Inter Exams for Group I were held from November 2 to November 9, while Inter Exams for Group II were held from November 11 to November 12. According to the schedule, the CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7, and the CA Final Exam for Group II was held from November 10 to November 16.