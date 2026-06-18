/ICAI CA final result 2026 declared; Check scorecard, merit list here

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final May 2026 examination results.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal by entering their roll number and registration number. The institute has also released the merit list and pass percentage along with the results.
Thousands of students across the country appeared for the May 2026 session, the results of which have now been made available online.
Candidates can check their results on the following official websites once the link is activated:
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
The CA Final result includes:
To qualify for the CA Final examination, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in each group. Candidates meeting the prescribed criteria are declared successful in the examination.
Along with the results, ICAI has published the All India Merit List featuring the top-performing candidates in the May 2026 examination. Rank certificates will be awarded to candidates securing positions in the top 50, subject to fulfilling the institute's eligibility conditions.
Candidates who have cleared the CA Final examination can proceed with the remaining formalities required for membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Qualifying the CA Final examination opens career opportunities in auditing, taxation, finance, consulting and corporate management across sectors.
Students who are not satisfied with their performance may apply for verification of marks or obtain certified copies of answer books as per ICAI's post-result guidelines. The institute is expected to release detailed instructions regarding these facilities on its official website shortly.
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