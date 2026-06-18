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ICAI CA final result 2026 declared; Check scorecard, merit list here

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal by entering their roll number and registration number.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
ICAI CA final result 2026 declared; Check scorecard, merit list here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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