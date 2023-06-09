ICAI CA Foundation 2023 June Exam Admit Card Released At icai.org, Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: The June Session Admit Card 2023 has been made available by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The ICAI CA June Exam admission card was made available today, June 9, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download their admit card on icai.org. The CA Foundation exam admit card 2023 was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the June exam.

For the ICAI CA Foundation test, which will be held between June 24 and June 30, 2023, admit cards have been made available. Before taking the exam, candidates are suggested to take the mock test series.

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Visit the ICAI CA Foundation official website,icai.org.

2. On homepage, click on "Click here to Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam June 2023".

3. In the next step, enter the student registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details and click on the login button.

5. The ICAI CA Foundation admit card will open up on screen.

6. Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Candidates might choose to write their responses in Hindi or English. On June 24 and 26, exams will be given for papers on business correspondence, accounting principles and practises, and business law. The exam will be given between 2 PM and 5 PM in a single shift.

Between June 28 and June 30, from 2 PM to 4 PM, tests in business mathematics, logical reasoning, statistics, business economics, and business and commercial knowledge will be given. Learn how to download the admission card here.