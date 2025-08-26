ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At eservices.icai.org- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation for the September 2025 exam soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam and are going to appear will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e. eservices.icai.org.

Candidates will have to enter their SSP student registration number and their SSP password to access their admit card. They must know that the admit card is a crucial document, and without it, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: Exam Schedule

CA Foundation Exam will be conducted on 16th, 18th, 20th, and 22nd September, 2025.

CA Final Exam (Group 1) is scheduled for 3rd, 6th, and 8th September, 2025, while Group 2 will be held on 10th, 12th, and 14th September, 2025.

CA Intermediate Exam (Group 1) will take place on 4th, 7th, and 9th September, 2025, and Group 2 on 11th, 13th, and 15th September, 2025.

No exam will be held on 5th September, 2025 (Friday) due to Milad–un–Nabi, which is a compulsory gazetted Central Government holiday.

The Institute clarified that the exam schedule will remain unchanged even if any exam day is later declared a public holiday.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of CA foundation September Admit Card 2025 download link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your SSP student registration number and their SSP password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

