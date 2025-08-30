ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025 Hall Ticket Released At icai.org- Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the September 2025 CA Foundation exam. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website, icai.org, by using their registration number and date of birth. The exams will be conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. Paper 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting, will be held on September 16, followed by Paper 2, Business Laws and Business Correspondence & Reporting, on September 18. Paper 3, Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning & Statistics, will take place on September 20, and Paper 4, Business Economics and Business & Commercial Knowledge, will be conducted on September 22.

The admit card includes important details like the exam date, time, venue, and candidate information. It is mandatory for candidates to download the admit card and carry it to the examination centre.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website, eservices.icai.org or icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘ICAI CA Foundation September Admit Card 2025’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: The ICAI CA Foundation admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future use during the exam.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: Exam pattern

The ICAI CA Foundation exam consists of four papers. Paper 1 is ‘Principles and Practice of Accounting’, and Paper 2 is ‘Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting’. Both of these are subjective papers. Paper 3 covers ‘Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics’, while Paper 4 includes ‘Business Economics’ and ‘Business and Commercial Knowledge’. Papers 3 and 4 are objective in nature. Each paper carries 100 marks, adding up to a total of 400 marks.