ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, Final Result 2025 Declared: Rajan Kabra Secures AIR 1 In Finals- Check Toppers’ List Here

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today, 6th July, 2025. The results have been released for all the three stages, Foundation, Intermediate and Final. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check it through the official website, i.e. icai.nic.in

Along with results, ICAI has also released the topper’s list of top rank holders for all the exams, foundation, inter and final. Rajan Kabra has achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in CA Finals May Exams and topped in the country.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Final Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Rajan Kabra- 516/600 (86%)

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra- 503/600 (83.83%)

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah- 493/600 (82.17%)

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Inter Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru- 513/600

AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandeep- 503/600

AIR 3: Yamish Jain/ Nilay Dangi- 502/600

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Foundation Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal- 362/400

AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar- 359/400

AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare- 358/400

This year, a total of 22.38 per cent candidates cleared the Final Group 1 exam while 26.43 per cent candidates cleared the Group 3 and only 18.75 per cent cleared both the groups. Candidates must note that to pass the CA examination, they have to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each individual paper along with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate of all the papers together. And candidates who will achieve 70 per cent or more total aggregate will be awarded the title of ‘Pass with Distinction and this title of distinction will help candidates for placements. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.