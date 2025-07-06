Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927402https://zeenews.india.com/education/icai-ca-foundation-inter-final-result-2025-declared-rajan-kabra-secures-air-1-in-finals-check-toppers-list-here-2927402.html
NewsEducation
ICAI CA RESULT 2025

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, Final Result 2025 Declared: Rajan Kabra Secures AIR 1 In Finals- Check Toppers’ List Here

ICAI has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today at icai.nic.in. Scroll down to check the toppers' list of CA May Examination 2025.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, Final Result 2025 Declared: Rajan Kabra Secures AIR 1 In Finals- Check Toppers’ List Here ICAI CA Result 2025

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results of the CA May 2025 Exam results today, 6th July, 2025. The results have been released for all the three stages, Foundation, Intermediate and Final. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check it through the official website, i.e. icai.nic.in

Along with results, ICAI has also released the topper’s list of top rank holders for all the exams, foundation, inter and final. Rajan Kabra has achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in CA Finals May Exams and topped in the country. 

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Final Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Rajan Kabra- 516/600 (86%)

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra- 503/600 (83.83%)

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah- 493/600 (82.17%)

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Inter Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru- 513/600

AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandeep- 503/600

AIR 3: Yamish Jain/ Nilay Dangi- 502/600

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Result 2025: CA Foundation Toppers’ List 2025

AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal- 362/400

AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar- 359/400

AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare- 358/400

This year, a total of 22.38 per cent candidates cleared the Final Group 1 exam while 26.43 per cent candidates cleared the Group 3 and only 18.75 per cent cleared both the groups. Candidates must note that to pass the CA examination, they have to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each individual paper along with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate of all the papers together. And candidates who will achieve 70 per cent or more total aggregate will be awarded the title of ‘Pass with Distinction and this title of distinction will help candidates for placements. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK