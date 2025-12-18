ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 Admit Card Out At eservices.icai.org- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the January 2026 Foundation exam. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. eservices.icai.org.

Candidates will have to enter their User ID and password correctly to access their admit card. Candidates must know that they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without the hard copy of the admit card. And candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the examination centres. Additionally, the admit cards for the intermediate exam are also expected to be out very soon on the official website of ICAI.

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Find the section of CA Foundation on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the login button and a new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID and password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details your hall ticket will appear for the screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on it then download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

The ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 admit card will carry important information that candidates must check carefully. It will mention the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, and signature. The admit card will also include the exam dates, paper-wise schedule, and the complete address of the exam centre. Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card to avoid any issues on the exam day. Additionally, they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.