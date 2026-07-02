/ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow; Check how to download scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA Foundation May 2026 results on July 3, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam will soon be able to check their results online through the official website.
According to the official update, the CA Foundation May 2026 result will be declared around 11 AM on Friday. Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official result portal.
The CA Foundation exams were conducted from May 14 to May 20, 2026, across centres all over India. Thousands of students appeared for this important exam, which is the first step toward becoming a Chartered Accountant.
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
Visit the official website: icai.nic.in
Click on the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link
Enter your registration number and roll number
Fill in the captcha
Click the submit button
Your result will appear on screen
Download it and print a copy
The result scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status. Students are advised to carefully check all the information after downloading their results.
With the result announcement just around the corner, students are eagerly waiting for their scores. It is important to keep your login details ready and check the official website on time to avoid any last-minute issues.
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