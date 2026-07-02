Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow; Check how to download scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow; Check how to download scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation May 2026 result on July 3 at 11 AM on its official website. Students can check and download their scorecards online using their registration number and roll number.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow; Check how to download scorecard
Image Credit: ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow; Check how to download scorecard
ICAI2 min ago
2
maharashtra exam postponed5 min ago
3
Karlie Kloss8 min ago
4
West Bengal video10 min ago
5
1st T20I IND vs ENG17 min ago