ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be OUT Today At icai.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: According to the official notice, the result is likely to be declared by August 7, 2023 or by August 8, 2023 on the official website - icai.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation Result June 2023 today, August 7, 2023. According to the official notification, the result could be declared either on August 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. or on August 8, 2023 early in the morning on the official websites icai.org andicai.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can get their ICAI CA Foundation scorecard once it is available. To view the results, the candidate must enter his or her registration number as well as his or her roll number.

Candidates should be aware that if the results are not provided today, they need not be concerned because, according to the announcement, they will be released either today after 9 p.m. or tomorrow.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to download here


  • Visit the official websites mentioned above.
  • Now, find and open the link to check CA Foundation June 2023 results.
  • Enter your registration number and roll number.
  • Submit and download your result.
  • Save a copy for future uses.

The exam consisted of four papers: Accounting Principles and Practise, Business Laws, Business Correspondence and Reporting, Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics, Business Economics, and Business and Commercial Knowledge.
On July 6, 2023, ICAI revealed the results for CA Intermediate and CA Final in the early half of the day. Both tests were held in two groups in the month of May 2023.

 

 

